On the record for Dec. 16

Craig Police Department

— Tuesday, Dec. 13

At Crescent Drive and U.S. Highway 40, officers stopped a vehicle for obstructed vision on the windshield. A male party was arrested for driving under restraint.

On the 100 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of theft of a welder. The matter was turned over to the Moffat County Sheriff’s Department.

On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. The matter was a landlord-tenant dispute and was resolved verbally.

At the Moffat County Public Safety Center, a driver's license was reported found.

At Los Jilbertos on Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident causing property damage.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

On the 200 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a single vehicle accident in which a Dodge pickup truck ran off the roadway onto landscaping rocks. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence, driving under restraint and violation of a protection order.

At the Moffat County Public Safety Center, officers took a report of a single vehicle accident. An officer was responding to a call for emergency assistance from the Moffat County Jail for an inmate who was trying to hurt himself when he slid into a post in the icy parking lot and cracked a bumper on a patrol car.

On the 1100 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A male party was arrested for violating a restraining order, criminal mischief, obstruction of a telephone and domestic violence. No evidence of assault was found, only a damaged door and phone.

On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of a disturbance and domestic violence. A male party was arrested for false imprisonment, violation of a restraining order and child restraint systems required. He had apparently tried to leave the scene with a child in the car without a proper car seat.

At the Clarion Inn & Suites, officers responded to a report of a damaged fence. Criminal mischief is suspected but no suspect has been named.

At West Victory Way and Third Avenue West, officers responded to a non-injury accident. A 2014 Ford Explorer rear-ended a red Ford F-150 and a citation was issued.

At Craig Middle School, officers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance involving an upset parent. A student was acting out and the parent became involved. The situation was resolved verbally.

At Walmart, officers responded to a report of theft of a wallet, which was taken from a purse sitting in a shopping cart. The wallet was reported to have less than $25 cash inside plus charge cards. This type of incident is fairly common this time of year, according to an officer.

At Breeze Street Park, officers responded to a theft of several video games from a car.

On the 800 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious occupied vehicle. A male party was contacted and had lost his passport in the laundromat parking lot. He was searching for it with a flashlight and eventually found the item.