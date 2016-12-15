Moffat County wrestlers best Basalt, 65-15

A Wednesday night dual in Basalt saw another big Bulldog win as the members of the Moffat County High School wrestling team shut down the Longhorns, 65-15.

MCHS athletes took nine total victories in the contested matches, with uncontested wins going to Daniel Caddy and Drake Zimmerman at the 113- and 160-pound levels.

The Bulldogs finished the evening with eight pins — half of which were finished in the first round — and falls were earned by Dagan White (106), Jay Carrico (120), Chris Moschetti (126), Ryan Zimmerman (132), Ethan Powers (138), John T Peroulis (145), Toryn Hume (220) and at 182, Elias Peroulis, back in the varsity lineup for the first time this season.

The Longhorns picked up points with a forfeit at 195, a pin by Oswaldo Morales against Lee Graham at 285 and an 8-3 decision in 152 for Julius Vazquez against Matt Moschetti. The night’s longest match was won by Moffat County’s Miki Klimper at 170, going on to take a 17-0 technical fall against Basalt’s Alex Alberto.

Moffat County varsity grapplers will attend the Warrior Classic Friday and Saturday hosted by Central High School in Grand Junction, while JV athletes will be at Fruita Monument.