Moffat County basketball sets sights on raising funds, holiday spirits

Plenty of slam-dunk opportunities are coming up to give back and enjoy sporting events at the same time.

During the holiday season, Moffat County High School basketball teams will be part of multiple endeavors to raise some funds, have some fun and make some memories.

Things start small this Friday as students are asked to bring non-perishable food items to the Bulldog basketball home opener against Steamboat Springs, beginning at 3 p.m. Those who do will receive double credit in the pride points program for student attendance.

Players and coaches will also host a special team fundraiser as an event known as the Hoop-a-Thon returns starting at 6 p.m. Monday at MCHS.

Players will collect community pledges based on how many baskets they make during the event. Girls will shoot free throws and boys all around the court.

The night will include a chili cook-off open to all spectators.

For more information on supporting the Hoop-a-Thon, call Keri Hamilton at 970-629-3628.

The larger project coming up will see the Dogs try to make a difference outside their own area. Recent efforts to spread little cheer in recent weeks saw the girls group embark on a community service scavenger hunt and the boys aiding a displaced family that needed help moving unexpectedly.

However, on Dec. 23, Bulldog athletes will venture away from the Western Slope for their conference opener against Coal Ridge for exhibition games at the Pepsi Center in Denver, tickets covering the two high school games and the evening Denver Nuggets game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Girls start at 1:15 p.m., boys at 3 p.m. with the Nuggets game at 7 p.m.

Originally, the games were intended as a way for the two competing schools to bring in some money depending on how many tickets they could sell, but organizers have since altered the goal to fit the time of year.

“We thought it would be good to do something nice for the less fortunate,” said MCHS girls coach Kenley Nebeker.

While Moffat County fans are more than welcome to attend the Pepsi Center games, those who wish to support the teams but can’t make the trip can pay for admission to be donated to Denver families to attend the MCHS and Nuggets games instead.

Rich Houghton, MCHS athletics and activities director, said he is working with the Nuggets to provide donated tickets to families through charitable causes, likely through the Salvation Army.

Houghton has also arranged for MCHS choir students to sing the national anthem at the Pepsi Center and for announcer Justin Folley to lend his voice.

“I think we’ll be creating a lot of memories for these kids,” he said.

Prices range from $20 to $55 for tickets that can normally sell for as much as $69 and are available for purchase at nuggetstix.com/moffatcounty1617.

For those who wish to pay for admission on behalf of a needy family, contact Houghton at 970-824-7036 or rich.houghton@moffatsd.org.

