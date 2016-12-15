Craig city manager finalists to meet community at reception Friday

The community will have a chance to meet the three finalists for city manager on Friday — a position that many are hoping will help reshape the future of Craig.

“We’ve come to the conclusion that, first of all, this is not only an investment in our staff but an investment in our community,” said Craig Mayor Ray Beck. “Se we’re looking for that individual that can take charge, can lead our community and can lead our city into the next stage.”

The city of Craig released the following information about the three finalists:

• Mike Foreman has more than 30 years of local government experience. He served as the city manager for the city of Celina, Texas, from June 2011 until June 2016. Previously, he spent nearly 20 years working for the city of Grand Prairie, Texas, serving as the assistant to the city manager from 2008 to 2011. Foreman is a graduate of the Texas Municipal League Leadership Academy. He holds a master’s degree in urban management and bachelor’s degree in business administration, both from the University of Texas.

• Christopher Philbrick has more than 25 years of public sector management and administrative experience at the local, state and federal levels. He currently serves as an independent management consultant in Dumfries, Virginia. He previously served as executive director for the Department of the Army, principal municipal advisor for the Ministry of Defense, city manager for Fort Irvin, California, and deputy city manager for Fort Rucker, Alabama. Philbrick is an ICMA member and holds a master’s degree in strategic planning from the U.S. Army War College, a master’s degree in management from Webster University, and a bachelor’s degree in government from Norwich University.

• Kathleen Ann Sickles has almost 20 years of local government experience. She currently serves as town administrator for the town of Cedaredge, a position she has held since 2006. She previously served as GIS Coordinator for Delta County. Sickles is a member of the Colorado City & County Management Association (CCCMA). She holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Colorado and a bachelor's of science from Colorado Christian University.

Craig’s former city manager, Jim Ferree, resigned his position earlier this year. City Finance Manager Bruce Nelson has been acting as interim manager. Nelson said he opted not to run for the permanent position.

A reception will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at City Hall in council chambers on Friday. For more information, call 970-826-2010.