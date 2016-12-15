Carroll Horn: Thanks for plowing drive

To the editor:
I am writing this as a HUGE thank you to the person(s) who plowed my driveway after this last big snowstorm. It is greatly appreciated. How awesome! After the passing of my husband in May, I was not looking forward to teaching myself how to drive the plow truck. I will eventually. My deepest heartfelt thanks to you.
Carroll Horn
Craig
