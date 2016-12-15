Carroll Horn: Thanks for plowing drive

Thursday, December 15, 2016

Advertisement

To the editor:

I am writing this as a HUGE thank you to the person(s) who plowed my driveway after this last big snowstorm. It is greatly appreciated. How awesome! After the passing of my husband in May, I was not looking forward to teaching myself how to drive the plow truck. I will eventually. My deepest heartfelt thanks to you.

Carroll Horn

Craig

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement