Moffat County School District sets slight increase in property taxes

— The Moffat County School District Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to use existing, voter approved measures to increase the district mill levy by just over 1 mill that will result in slightly higher property taxes.

Owners of residential property valued at $150,000 will pay approximately $12 more in taxes, said Superintendent Dave Ulrich.

Owners of commercial property valued at $150,000 will see an annual increase of about $45, Ulrich said.

A drop in property value in Moffat County necessitated the increase to the mill levy.

“This keeps the funding consistent to last year, so all we are doing is maintaining the same level of funding generated by the mill levy override,” said School Board President Darrell Camilletti.

The school district will receive roughly $13 million in revenue from county taxes.

A letter to the county from the school board states that without state funding of about $5 million, the mill levy would have been higher.

The increase requested by the school district is within limits allowed by Moffat County voters and the state taxpayer bill of rights known as TABOR.

“The authority to set the mill levy comes from the voter approved language in the mill levy override from 1997 and the bond election of 2007,” Ulrich said. “Setting the tax rate assures the district will receive the funds from the mill levy override that the voters approved.”

The board of education only levied the tax rate needed to keep tax revenue flat.

“By the voter approved language, the board of education can only authorize an amount that generates the agreed upon funds… That is why some years the board of education sets the tax rate lower,” Ulrich said.

