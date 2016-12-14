Craig Mayor Ray Beck says goodbye to city government

— City of Craig Mayor Ray Beck said an emotional farewell to his fellow councilmembers during his final city council meeting on Tuesday.

Beck was elected to the Board of Moffat County Commissioners in the November election, and will make the transition to county government next month after 9 years of service in city government.

“Councilmembers, colleagues and elected officials: it’s been a ride, gentlemen, one that I’ll never forget,” he said, standing before the council at the podium. “This has been a great experience for me: a time for change, a time for making a difference and a time in which we’ve all come together for the betterment of everyone we represent.”

Beck was first elected to city council in 2007, to a second term in 2011 and was elected mayor in April of 2015. He serves on the executive board of Club 20, a coalition of Colorado’s 22 western counties, and represents Craig at Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado.

Beck’s long resume also includes past seats on the Craig-Moffat Airport Advisory Board and Yampa Valley Regional Airport Commission. Last week, he was re-appointed for a second term on the Colorado Aeronautical Board of which he is the chairman, and is on the Executive Committee for the Colorado Northwestern Community College Foundation Board.

Beck expressed his wish for the city and county to continue to work closely together, and he was honored for his service to the city with a plaque presented by councilmember Kent Nielson.

“I always tease Ray about talking so much, but you know for one person that has devoted as much time as ray has to this community, it’s amazing,” Nielson said. “I hate to see him leave the city to go to the county but he will be as good a commissioner as he was a mayor.”

