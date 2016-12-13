On the record for Dec. 14

Craig Police Department

— Friday, Dec. 9

At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a vehicle being keyed in the parking lot. Security cameras revealed it may not have happened in the parking lot but possibly at Cedar Mountain Village instead.

On the 300 block of Woodbury Drive, officers responded to a report of harassment on Facebook between two adults. The event is still under investigation.

On Victory Way at Draper Insurance, officers responded to a report of a broken window in a minivan, which appeared to be an act of criminal mischief.

At a street between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue, officers responded to a report of a possible gas leak. The street was closed off and Atmos Energy responded to take care of the problem.

Saturday, Dec. 10

On the 1400 block of Sage Street, officers responded to a report of theft of household items including jewelry, movies and perfume. A suspect has been named and is still under investigation.

On the 800 block of Taylor Street, officers responded to a report of numerous cats at a residence. More than 30 felines were reported to be living at the residence, exceeding the number allowed by city ordinance. Officers are trying to assist the property owner in removing the cats from the residence.

On the 1100 block of West Victory Way near the Kmart, officers responded to a report of a fist fight between two male parties. Officers arrived on the scene and the parties were released with no charges.

On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of theft of two bikes.

At the corner of East 11th Street and Legion Street, officers responded to a report of a running vehicle parked in middle of street. When officers arrived, they found a male party inside the vehicle, who was arrested for driving under the influence.

On the 1200 block of Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a single vehicle accident in which the vehicle hit a tree branch and ripped the camper on the back of the truck.

At Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehabilitation, officers responded to a report of an assault. In incidents of assault by a patient with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia, caretakers are required to report it to the police, but charges are rarely filed due to the medical condition of those involved, stated and officer.

On the 500 block of Taylor Street, officers responded to a report of a fight. The reporting person believed two to three people were involved. A vehicle left the area prior to the officers’ arrival.

On the 1300 block of Lecuyer Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Residents had vehicle parked in front of residence running. Vehicle was gone on arrival.

Sunday, Dec. 11

On the 2200 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of verbal domestic violence. The parties were separated for the evening. No charges were filed.

On the 700 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to a report of vandalism. A house had been bombarded with snowballs, but no damage was found.

At Walmart, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle. One female was arrested for possession of illegal drugs and driving under restraint. A male party was arrested for possession of methamphetamines and violation of restraining order.

On the 3400 block of Douglas Street, officers responded to a report of a theft of a handgun from a vehicle.

On the 3800 block of Exmoor Circle, officers responded to a complaint from someone who thought a renter had possibly beaten her dog.

Monday, Dec. 12

At Samuelson’s Hardware, officers responded to a report of a water line break.

At City Hall, officers responded to a report of a found ring in the lobby area. The ring appears to belong to a male, says “Dad” on it and appeared to be potentially valuable. Officers posted it on Facebook in hopes of locating its owner.

At City Park, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle with a lot of people milling around it, suspected for possible drug activity. Officers found no indication of illegal activity.

At East Ninth Street and Russell Street, officers responded to a report of harassment involving an ex-husband hacking into his ex-wife’s Facebook account. The event is still under investigation for possible harassment charges.

At the U.S. Post Office, officers responded to a report of a moving van hitting a vehicle in the parking lot.

At the U.S. Post Office, officers responded to a second report of a vehicle accident in the parking lot, this time involving a single vehicle.

On the 1400 block of Heather Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance called in by family member involving a dispute between mother and daughter over personal property.

At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a found backpack.

At the Popular Bar, officers responded to a report of a drunk pedestrian. A male party was reportedly denied service because the bartender felt that they had enough to drink. The man then went screaming through the bar that he wanted to buy drugs from someone and left. He was nowhere to be found by the time officers arrived.

Moffat County Jail

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Kelly Nicole Bays, 22, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for dangerous drugs.

Richard James Gonzalez, 32, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time on a previous sentence.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Jacob Ian McCoy, 23, of Grand Junction, was booked into Moffat County Jail for alleged driving under the influence of liquor, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and careless driving.

Blake Russell Najera, 25, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for alleged driving under restraint related to alcohol and obedience to official traffic control devices.

Jeffrey Kim Severson, 42, homeless, was booked into Moffat County Jail for failure to comply.

Friday, Dec. 9

Jeanette Aguilar, 30, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for an alleged community corrections violation.

Ryan Jay Bridenbaugh, 32, of Grand Junction, was booked into Moffat County Jail for failure to comply.

Jerald Norbert Sowers, 40, of Rifle, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

John R. Turner, 51, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for a parole violation.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Eric Wayne Larson, 29, of Wellington, Utah, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of allegedly driving under restraint related to alcohol and failure to give information after striking another vehicle.

Donald L. Montoya, 52, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Janis Caitlin Harper, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged possession of illegal drugs and driving under restraint related to alcohol.

Joe Edumenio Montano, 48, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to comply.

Asia Marie Quintana, 30, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged domestic violence, third degree assault and criminal attempt.

Katharine Lee Rowton, 38, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to comply with probation.

Monday, Dec. 12

Nathaniel Alan Bush, 28, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time from a previous sentence.

Sofia Monique Espino, 18, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear to court on a charge for minor in possession for marijuana, and was additionally charged with alleged introducing contraband, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of contraband and drug paraphernalia.

Tristin Reid Bailey, 19, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of allegedly driving under the influence of liquor.

Rodney Warren Crabtree, 51, homeless, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous sentence.

George Muro, 29, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a parole hold.

David Allen Pena, 34, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a parole hold.