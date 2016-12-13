Moffat County swimmers rally at Grand Junction relay event

The Moffat County High School girls swim team took eighth place Saturday during the Southwest Conference Relay Meet at Grand Junction’s Colorado Mesa University.

Among the highlights of the event for MCHS were groups placing fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay at two minutes, 6.33 seconds; sixth in the 100 medley relay at 1:23.36 and seventh in the 500 free crescendo relay at 6:12.06, according to Meet Mobile.

Other finishes included ninth in the 200 butterfly/freestyle relay (2:34.12), ninth in 200 medley relay (2:25.79), 10th in 400 free relay (4:49.17), 11th in 100 free relay (1:15.35) and 12th in the 200 backstroke relay (3:08.91).

Among the athletes in the pool for the Bulldogs were Marisa Hulstine, Rachel Witt, Caitlin Running, Alyssa Chavez, Carson Flint, Rebekah Daniels, Jaycee Holman, Katelynn Turner, Isabel Enzi-Feichter, Jennifer Kincher, Tehya Johnson, Kolbi Franklin and Brenna Knez.

Coach Meghan Francone said swimmers dropped times in multiple races and avoided any disqualifications in their first event of the season, the first swim meet ever for some members of the team.

MCHS girls will next compete this weekend at the Gunnison/Montrose Invitational hosted by Montrose at Gunnison’s pool.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing some state times this weekend,” Francone said.

