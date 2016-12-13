Fantasy Sports Fix: Westbrook's wild ride

When Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer and headed to the Bay Area and the Golden State Warriors, many thought Russell Westbrook would be left to shoulder the load on his own without any other superstars on the team. Not only has Westbrook shouldered the load thus far, he's averaging a triple-double for the season.

After the game December 9, Westbrook finished with his seventh triple-double in a row and his 12th of the season. This kind of production has not been seen in a long, long time. Sure, Jordan, Magic, Jason Kidd and others have had triple-double streaks, but the last person to actually average a triple-double for a whole season was Oscar Robertson. Westbrook is staring down history, and not only could he have an incredible season as far as stats go, but he will cement his name among the legends who have played this game.

Westbrook was the top overall pick in most fantasy basketball drafts and owners expected an increase in points and assists, but nobody knew that he would have one of the greatest fantasy seasons in recent memory. That's saying a lot because there have been and are many great players in the league, like, Steph Curry, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant, but nobody is putting it together like Westbrook at the moment.

I wasn't lucky enough to draft Westbrook this year, but if I did, I might actually be inclined to dangle him on the trade wire to see what kind of offers I could get for him. He could easily fetch two top-tier players and maybe a third player just to spice it up a little.



Now, you won't find Westbrook-type production on the waivers, but that shouldn't stop you from trying to improve your team and seeing what's available right now.

Guards

Jamal Crawford, Los Angeles Clippers

He's mostly just a spark plug off the bench, but with Blake Griffin out of the lineup, Crawford has been getting a few more shots every game so take advantage while he's being productive.

Tim Frazier, New Orleans Pelicans

He's getting some run right now for the Pelicans and averaging over 30 minutes a night while contributing over seven assists per game over the past week.

Forwards

Mizra Teletovic, Milwaukee Bucks

The only thing holding him back right now is lack of minutes. He can be productive like last week's loss to the Wizards where he totaled 25 points and nailed five threes.

Joe Ingles, Utah Jazz

His numbers don't fly off the board at you, but he is efficient and can contribute in threes and steals which is a plus for a small forward.

Centers

Patrick Patterson, Toronto Raptors

Although he does come off the bench most nights, he still puts up good numbers and even knocks down the deep ball at a decent rate.

Cody Zeller, Charlotte Hornets

He offers a great field goal percentage while being able to knock down free throws better than most big men. He also manages to put up double-digit points almost every night while hauling in a decent amount of boards.