Craig Sports Briefs for Dec. 14, 2016: Hockey teams have busy weekend, prepare for holiday tourney

Craig Youth Hockey Association teams had multiple games during the past weekend.

Opening its regular season Dec. 11 with two games on the road against Summit, the 18 and under Midgets took two losses, 5-0 and 4-1, the Bulldog goal coming from AJ Barber.

The 12U Peewee Cougar team split a Dec. 10 doubleheader in Vail, losing the first game, 3-0, and winning the next, 4-2. Carter Behrman and Brant Gutierrez each scored two goals in the win, while goalie Evan Allen had 30 saves across the two games.

In a series of four games in Vail, the 10U Squirts defeated the Mountaineers Blue team twice, 2-1 and 4-0. In games with the red Vail team, Cougars lost, 4-3, and tied, 7-7.

Joshua Neal and Hayden Urroz each scored four goals over the weekend, James Neal and Patrick Neton three each and Grant Sis two.

In goal, Memphis Herndon had 16 saves in two games, Caden Bugay six in one game and James Neal five in one game.

While the majority of Craig teams will not have games until January, the Squirts will host Steamboat Springs Friday night and bring in Oak Creek, Hyland Hills and Rock Springs, Wyoming for the ‘Tis the Season tournament, which runs all day starting at 8 a.m. this Saturday and Sunday at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.

Moffat County basketball hosting Hoop-a-Thon Dec. 19

Moffat County High School basketball teams will host a Hoop-a-Thon at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane.

Players will collect community pledges and will collect based on how many baskets they make during the event. Girls will shoot free throws and boys all around the court.

The night will include a chili cook-off open to all spectators.

For more information, call Keri Hamilton at 970-629-3628.

MCHS hoops will also host its first home games, junior varsity and varsity, Friday against Steamboat Springs.

Highlights from the past weekend for Moffat County teams include a 2-1 run at Meeker’s Cowboy Shootout for boys JV with a 64-40 loss to Rangely and wins of 61-52 and 63-25 against Soroco and Hayden, respectively, all varsity opponents.

Bulldog Tristen Walls also won the event’s three-pointer contest.

Girls C-Team was also 2-0 during a Coal Ridge tourney, beating Delta 36-25 and Montrose 28-24.

Registration due Wednesday for adult dodgeball league

Craig Parks and Recreation’s co-ed dodgeball league returns for a new season starting in January. Following a successful introduction in early 2016, the program will be back, hopefully bigger than ever.

Team requirements are ages 15 and older, groups of six to 10 with at least two female players. The cost is $30 per person for those who register before Dec. 14, with a cost of $45 after that. The season will officially begin Jan. 4, and rosters will be frozen as of Jan. 25.

Games will take place Wednesday nights at Craig Middle School.

For more information or to register, visit the Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.

Craig Trap Club hosting weekly fun shoots

Craig Trap Club will host a weekly fun shoot event for shotgun shooters from 6 p.m. until dark each Thursday through December at its headquarters at US Highway 40 and Moffat County Road 64.

Games include singles, doubles, handicap, Annie Oakley and more and will feature five to 25 rounds per night.

For more information, call Tom Gilchrist at 970-824-3986.