Commissioners make $6 million in budget cuts, enact hiring freeze

— On Tuesday, Moffat County Commissioners approved the 2017 budget and passed a resolution to enact a hiring freeze throughout county offices due to budget constraints.

A total of $86 million in expenditures were budgeted for 2017, down 1.3 percent from 2016. The Memorial Hospital budget accounts for about half of the overall county budget, with a projected $4.9 million increase in expenditures and a corresponding $5.8 million increase in revenue. The budget for all other county services decreased by $6 million, or 13 percent from the 2016 budget, according to Moffat County Finance Director Mindy Curtis in her presentation Tuesday.

Revenues are down overall due to a decrease in property valuation and decreasing mineral lease and severance tax revenues. Property valuation in Moffat County has decreased by $77.4 million from 2011 to 2016, resulting in a 16 percent decrease in property taxes, or about $1.6 million.

