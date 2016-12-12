Moffat County sports supporter Steve Hafey to be honored Friday

Steve Hafey recently passed away following a battle with cancer.

Hafey was a longtime supporter of sports within Craig and Moffat County, including serving for more than 30 years as a radio announcer for Moffat County High School football, basketball and wrestling, as well as serving multiple community organizations. He was also recently honored posthumously with induction into the Colorado Football Officials Hall of Fame.

A celebration of life ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. this Friday at The Journey at First Baptist in Craig. Interment at Craig Cemetery will follow.

The Craig Daily Press will have a story on Hafey's life and career later this week.