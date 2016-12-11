Weather Watch: Winter wonderland has arrived with snow showers into next week

Snow and blowing snow over the weekend created conditions similar to a violently shaken snow globe and now that winter weather has arrived it looks to stay with forecasts predicting accumulations of two feet or more of snow into next week.

Keep up with conditions in Craig • For local weather conditions and recent coverage of Craig weather, visit craigdailypress.com/weather • For weather information from the National Weather Service, including storm warnings and advisories, visit www.wrh.noaa.gov/ Storm spotter reports may be sent to US National Weather Service Grand Junction Colorado’s Facebook page or by calling 970-243-7007. • The Colorado Department of Transportation provides road conditions, closures and traffic cameras at www.cotrip.org. For travel information by phone, call 511 from anywhere in Colorado or dial 303-639-1111. • Find information about avalanche danger and conditions at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website: www.avalanche.sta...

A very moist, westerly flow aloft over Colorado has been producing moderate to heavy snow and strong winds in the higher mountains and rain, snow showers and patchy freezing drizzle at lower elevations across the area according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.

Another two to four inches of snow was expected to fall Sunday night over the mountains and high valleys, with light amounts expected for the lower valleys. Valley fog is expected to develop on Monday morning.

“We look to have a few days of less active weather through Monday and into Tuesday when we will see a new storm work into the area,” said Andrew Lyons, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Grand Junction office.

More snow in the long-range forecast

“This time last year we had 7.2 inches of snowfall recorded at a site south of Craig. This year we have only recorded 2.6 inches of snow at the same site,” Lyons said. “We are much drier and a little bit colder than we were last year.”

The mild pattern has shifted, and now we can expect an active storm system with weather moving in and out of the area throughout the week, Lyons said.

As Pacific moisture continues to surge east along the California coast and into the central Rockies, it will bring another round of snowfall from early Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

Forecasts beyond Wednesday are less predictable as the National Weather Service is tracking two systems that could impact the area — a slow-moving western trough and a quick-moving system pushing in from the Four Corners region.

Accumulations in excess of two feet are possible during this prolonged period of wintry weather.

It’s still to far out to accurately forecast the Christmas and New Year's weather at this time, said Lyons.

“We have a lot of microclimates out there and each valley may have different conditions. We would love for people to send in reports so that we might recalibrate,” Lyons said.

Be prepared for winter driving conditions

The National Weather Service recommends precautionary actions, as periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties this week.

They advise drivers to be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility and to use caution while driving.

If you are planning on traveling, check the latest road conditions and any travel restrictions.