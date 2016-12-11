Business Buzz: Time management panel Lunch and Learn planned for January

The monthly December Lunch and Learn is canceled due to the holidays, and the next panel will continue in January.

“Master Your Schedule: Strategies to Help You Manage Your Time, Set Priorities and Work Efficiently” is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 18 in room 185 at CNCC, 2801 W. Ninth St., Craig.

The panel will include successful local businesspeople who have developed effective methods to manage their time and fine work-life balance. Attendees will come away with new strategies to do the same.

RSVPs are not required, and the event is offered free of charge. Participants should take a sack lunch. For more information, call Desiree Moore at 970-824-1135.

The Lunch and Learn events are sponsored by Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Workforce Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership.

Daily Press, CMEDP solicit business news

The Craig Daily Press and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership (CMEDP) have a cooperative agreement to share news from businesses and industry with the community in the “Business Buzz” section that runs each Monday in the Daily Press. The entities are seeking news items to share through the weekly section.

“This partnership give us a unique opportunity to share the positive happenings within our business community — new employees, added service lines, expanded and renovated locations, and more,” Balleck said. “There’s plenty of news to be celebrated within our community, and I am pleased to be a part of this program.”

To share news about your business or another business in Moffat County, contact Craig Daily Press Editor Noelle Leavitt Riley at 970-875-1790 or nriley@CraigDailyPress.com or CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck at 970-620-4370 at director@cmedp.com.

Locals Love You More contest underway

The Downtown Business Association launched its Locals Love You More contest Saturday.

The contest is a way for local businesses to appreciate their customers, who save their receipts between Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. For every $250 spent, documented with receipts from participating businesses, shoppers get an entry into a drawing to win one of two $250 spree dollar prizes. Spree dollars can be spent at nearly any business in Craig.

This round of the contest includes 50 businesses, the most the contest has ever featured, said Kandee Dilldine, owner of KS Kreations. Businesses can still sign up to participate with a $50 fee.

For a list of participating businesses and contest rules, visit KS Kreations, 523 Yampa Ave., The Kitchen Shop of Craig, 557 Yampa Ave., or Downtown Books, Coffee and Gifts, 543 Yampa Ave.

For more information about the Locals Love You More contest, call Dilldine at 824-2151 or Karen Brown at 824-7898.

TLC Carpet One continues to help returning heroes

Flooring retailer, TLC Carpet One Floor & Home continues to support the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers’ Building for America’s Bravest program in its effort to build specially-adapted “smart homes” for catastrophically injured service members.

Building for America’s Bravest was developed with the goal of offering America’s returning heroes the opportunity to live better, more independent lives.

Each “smart home” is built to be energy efficient, automated and easily accessible, with customized features to suit the needs of the individual recipient. For three years, Carpet One Floor & Home has provided the flooring installation for every “smart home” built, while partner company Mohawk Industries has provided the floors.

“In partnering with Carpet One Floor & Home, we knew that we’d be supported by passionate, local business owners with the knowledge and experience necessary to produce beautiful, quality floors suited to the needs of each individual,” Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, said in a statement. “Their efforts have made a significant difference in the lives of many heroes over the last three years.”

Across the nation, Carpet One Floor & Home stores have come together with other local businesses to help build “smart homes” for catastrophically-injured heroes returning home to their communities. To date, the company has provided the flooring and installation for 26 “smart homes,” with 5 currently in progress. Together with Mohawk, their 3-year commitment to the construction of “smart homes” will total $2.3 million dollars in contributions.

Learn more about the veterans and service members Tunnel to Towers’ Building for America’s Bravest program supports, and keep up with the latest “smart home” completions, by visiting the Carpet One Cares blog. For more information on Carpet One Floor & Home’s partnership with Tunnel to Towers and its Building for America’s Bravest program, visit CarpetOne.com/our-bravest.