Bulldog Sports for the week of Dec. 12, 2016

Monday

None

Tuesday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball at Steamboat Springs

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball at Steamboat Springs

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Thursday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at Gunnison

10 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Warrior Classic in Grand Junction

3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Steamboat Springs at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

TBD Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts ‘Tis the Season Tournament at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.

TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at Gunnison

9 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Warrior Classic in Grand Junction

Sunday

TBD Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts ‘Tis the Season Tournament at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.