Superfood Tip: Elk meat rich in iron, low in fat

This time of year, many of us in this part of the country have a freezer full of elk. Elk meat is the leanest, healthiest red and white meat available. It is the lowest of red and white meats in fat and saturated fat, containing only 1.5 grams fat and 0.5 grams of saturated fat per 4-ounce serving. It is the highest in iron, containing 3.63 mg per 4 ounce serving. Its cholesterol content is comparable to bison and pork tenderloin, with 60 mg per 4-ounce serving. So the next time you grill up an elk tenderloin, make a toast to healthy eating.

