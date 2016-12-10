Some sugary holiday treats are safer on teeth than sports drinks

— This time of year it’s not only jolly men in red, fur trimmed leisure suits who are nibbling on cakes, cookies and candy canes. Tempting sweet holiday treats are on offer just about everywhere.

Area dentists offer some surprising advice about the treats most likely to cause cavities and sports drinks rank high on their Grinch list.

Dr. Hank Salyer’s practice, “A Kidz Dentist,” has offices in Craig and Steamboat Springs. He says that kids get cavities because of bacteria feeding off sugar. The more time the “sugar bugs” have to feed the higher the risk of cavities.

“Sticky stuff“ is worse than less sticky sugars. For example, “fruit roll-ups are sticky stuff and even if they have juice in it, they can be worse for your teeth than an apple. For that same reason, chocolate is better than Starbursts,” Salyers said.

And not all sugars are equal.

“Any form of sugar that is acidic are the worst including soft drinks,” Salyer said. “Mountain Dew is the worst, and Gatorade, Powerade (sports drinks) have almost the same sugar and acidity as the Mountain Dew.”

Dr. Neil Ganz of Rabbit Ears Dental is looking into new research showing that athletes, especially, endurance athletes are more prone to tooth erosion and cavities than other adults.

He shared a study published in June 2015 in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine Science in Sports.

“The effects of physical training and use of sports drinks and nutrition lower the pH of athletes’ saliva to levels where dental erosion can occur,” according to the study’s author Dr. Cornelia Frese. “Longer training time is consistent with a higher intake of carbohydrate sports bars, gels and drinks, and this might cause a higher risk for caries.”

There are some simple ways to prevent cavities any time of year.

“What I try to emphasize is that since you can’t eliminate sugar, find a way to strategically eat and drink in healthy ways,” Dr. Salyers said. “When you have M&M's you get chocolate all over your teeth regardless of quantity, but if you have them all at once it has less impact than having a few throughout the day. It is the frequency and duration of the sugar exposure that determines whether you get a cavity or not.”

