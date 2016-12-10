Moffat County wrestlers earn plentiful pins at Tiger Duals

Another weekend, another list of teams to fall prey to Bulldog wrestlers.

Saturday’s Tiger Duals hosted in Grand Junction went well for the Moffat County High School, as varsity athletes won against four of the five teams to go against them.

Riding the success of a solid Friday night dual win in Hotchkiss, MCHS started the day with a 72-0 defeat of Grand Junction 2 — the Tigers providing two rosters worth of grapplers in their home event — complete with eight pins. The following round held tougher competition from Glenwood Springs, the Dogs taking the group victory, 42-27.

A largely even meeting with Arvada West gave it to the Wildcats at 41-39, helped along by two empty slots for Moffat County that put Arvada ahead in points.

A rematch against Palisade from the previous weekend was again claimed by MCHS, this time 51-27, with the day wrapping up with a 39-31 win for the Craig crew against Eagle Valley.

The Moffat County varsity team had two athletes go undefeated during the day: Daniel Caddy at 113 pounds and Miki Klimper in the 170 bracket. Caddy took one win by pin and Klimper three pins.

At 152 and 160, respectively, Matt Moschetti and Drake Zimmerman each had a 4-1 day, each claiming two pins.

Chris Moschetti went 3-2 in 126, all victories by fall, as did Ryan Zimmerman at 132 and 145’s John T Peroulis. Jay Carrico at 120, Ethan Powers at 145 and Lee Graham at 285 were also 3-2, each complete with one pin.

Dario Alexander went 3-2 in the 106 class with a highlight of a 5-4 decision, while the 195 position was shared by Toryn Hume (3-0) and Drake Doherty (1-1), both of whom gained one win by fall.

Elsewhere, the junior varsity wrestlers attended the Rifle JV Invitational, where they gained fifth place in the team rankings.

Isiaih Herod again took the top spot for the 120 class, 3-0 for the day with all wins a pin of his opponents.

The Bulldogs earned a trio of third-place honors as Dagan White (106), Kameron Baker (126) and Greg Hixson (132) each fought to recover from early losses to achieve the bronze.

Angel Bueno (2-2), Jeremiah Ziegler (1-2), Dagan Duran (0-2), Keaton Durbin (0-2), Conner Winn (1-2) and Jesus Paez (1-2) also competed in Rifle.

MCHS grapplers will compete in their final event of 2016 as they return to Grand Junction for the Dec. 16 and 17 Warrior Classic hosted by Central High School.