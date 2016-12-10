Fitness Tip: Combine exercise with chores by shoveling snow

Don't let the snowy weather halt your exercise routine. A number of workouts exist at your fingertips, including shoveling snow.

By clearing your driveway and sidewalks, you're burning off those heavy holiday meals. Be sure and stretch before picking up the shovel. Switch sides often so that both sides of your body get an even workout.

"Shoveling snow can burn you on average anywhere from 300 to 500 calories per hour (that doesn't mean shoveling for 10 minutes and then standing there admiring your work for the other 50 minutes)," according to an article on bodybuilders.com.

Also make sure you have plenty of water to keep your body hydrated as you burn calories. And don't forget to wear warm clothes and sturdy snow shoes to keep you grounded.