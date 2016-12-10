Craig Middle School boys hoops clinches district championships

Craig Middle School boys basketball teams each had a shot at a district championship Saturday, and the final games went in favor of two of the four Bulldog squads.

CMS’s seventh-grade A-Team and eighth-grade B-Team each ended the day in first place following an all-day tournament in Craig that included Steamboat Springs, Meeker and Rangely.

The gym of Sandrock Elementary School rang with the cheers of the home crowd as the top tier players for seventh-grade won, 34-23, against Steamboat, ending the season as the best in the district with a record of 11-2.

The seventh-grade B-Team ended second in their bracket, the latter half of the day giving the victory to the Sailors at 16-11.

The CMS eighth-grade B-Team was the lone Bulldog group not squaring off against Steamboat for the title, but they were just as happy to hand Rangely a 31-23 defeat.

The afternoon concluded with the eighth-grade A-Team’s match-up with Steamboat. The Bulldogs trailed, 18-11, at halftime. Though they were ready to make a comeback, the Sailors had the hot hand in shooting and ended with the 40-20 win.