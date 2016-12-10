The players and coaches of the Craig Middle School seventh-grade A-Team hold up inspirational fan signs used throughout the season. The group won a district championship Saturday with a 34-23 win against Steamboat Springs.

The players and coaches of the Craig Middle School seventh-grade A-Team hold up inspirational fan signs used throughout the season. The group won a district championship Saturday with a 34-23 win against Steamboat Springs.

Craig Middle School boys hoops clinches district championships

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Saturday, December 10, 2016

Craig Middle School boys basketball teams each had a shot at a district championship Saturday, and the final games went in favor of two of the four Bulldog squads.

The Craig Middle School eighth-grade B-Team celebrates a district championship win Saturday following a 31-23 win against Rangely. CMS also placed first in seventh-grade A-Team brackets and second in both the eighth-grade A-Team and seventh-grade B-Team.

CMS’s seventh-grade A-Team and eighth-grade B-Team each ended the day in first place following an all-day tournament in Craig that included Steamboat Springs, Meeker and Rangely.

The gym of Sandrock Elementary School rang with the cheers of the home crowd as the top tier players for seventh-grade won, 34-23, against Steamboat, ending the season as the best in the district with a record of 11-2.

The seventh-grade B-Team ended second in their bracket, the latter half of the day giving the victory to the Sailors at 16-11.

The CMS eighth-grade B-Team was the lone Bulldog group not squaring off against Steamboat for the title, but they were just as happy to hand Rangely a 31-23 defeat.

The afternoon concluded with the eighth-grade A-Team’s match-up with Steamboat. The Bulldogs trailed, 18-11, at halftime. Though they were ready to make a comeback, the Sailors had the hot hand in shooting and ended with the 40-20 win.

