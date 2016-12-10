Beauty Tip: Don't be a flake — exfoliate

When your skin is dry and flaky, it’s important to exfoliate dead skin off your body. After you exfoliate, don’t forget to moisturize.

The magazine Glamour suggests you exfoliate at night, do it frequently and don’t over-exfoliate.

Try exfoliating three times a week. Exfoliating your face can help reduce buildup in your pores. It’s also important to exfoliate rough areas of your body, such as your elbows, to prevent flakiness.

Be sure and protect your skin by using lotion or oil after you exfoliate so that new skin cells are moist.