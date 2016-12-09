Over a Cup of Coffee: A gift of homemade treats

This week we received an “open now” box from our son Jamie’s family who lives at Bailey. We knew the box was coming because our daughter-in- law Brandi called to give us a “heads up” that the box would contain perishables. It is a tradition for her to put together a box like this each Christmas.

When we opened the box I felt the same as I do every year when we receive the gift from the family — emotional. I could see Brandi stirring up the ingredients and taking baked stuff out of the oven and our son Jamie sitting there, hoping that she would burn some cookies because burnt cookies are his favorite.

Loving hands arranged all of the goodies in a large glass pie dish with an unusual fluted edge. What to try first? There were a couple of little boxes with compartments just the right size in which she put little blocks of fudge (arranged in holiday-decorated candy cups) and something else — we haven’t tried them yet.

There was a sack of popcorn and two pretzel sticks coated with some kind of candy and nuts and truffles in candy cups. There were cookies, too, a bread of some kind, and even more treats. What a wonderful gift! Handmade gifts like this are the very best!

I don’t know what recipes Brandi used, but I searched my flies and came up with a recipe for making truffles and for a caramel popcorn. I don’t remember making the truffles before.

Easy Truffles

8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

¼ cup baking cocoa

4 ¼ cups powdered sugar, divided

¼ cup almonds, toasted and finely-chopped

5 (1-ounce) squares unsweetened baking chocolate ¼ cup sweetened flaked coconut, toasted

Melt the chocolate squares and cool. Beat the cream cheese until fluffy. Slowly add 4 cups of powdered sugar. Beat until smooth. Add the melted chocolate and beat until blended. Chill for about 1 hour. Shape the chilled mixture into one-inch balls. Put the cocoa, remaining powdered sugar, nuts, and coconut in small containers. Roll the little balls in some of these “coverings”. Store the truffles in an airtight container in the refrigerator. They will “keep” for 2 weeks. Makes about 6 ½ dozen.

Caramel Popcorn

3 ½ cups brown sugar

1 ½ cups butter

1 cup light Karo Syrup

1 can sweetened condensed milk

Bring the brown sugar and Karo Syrup to a boil and boil 3 minutes. Add the butter and boil 2 more minutes. Add the condensed milk. Continue to stir so the mixture will not scorch. Cook 5 to 10 minutes. Pour over popcorn.

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If you do, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.