Moffat County wrestling triumphs in Hotchkiss

Moffat County High School wrestling took another win for the week, this time being Friday in Hotchkiss.

MCHS finished the evening 36-33 against their Bulldog doppelgangers in an evening that included falls for Jay Carrico at the 120-pound bracket, Ethan Powers at 138, Matt Moschetti 152 and Miki Klimper 170.

Closer matches also saw Moffat County take victories thanks to Chris Moschetti in a 9-4 decision at 126 and John T Peroulis a 6-3 win at 145.

An uncontested match in the heavyweight division for Lee Graham put MCHS in the lead in points, as Hotchkiss did the same at 182 and 195.

The MCHS varsity grapplers will attend the Tiger Duals Saturday in Grand Junction while junior varsity will take on the competition at the Rifle JV Invitational.