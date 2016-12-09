Moffat County real estate transactions for September:

• Address: 405 Hill Drive
Seller: Randy Sloan
Buyer: Robert E Daniels Jr.
Sale price: $292,500
• Address: 1386 Sequoia Ave.
Seller: Laverne Torkelson
Buyer: Seth Watson
Sale price: $47,000
• Address: 2084 W. 2nd St.
Seller: Ryan L McCurdy
Buyer: Stephen T Barneski
Sale price: $228,500
• Address: 550 Stout St.
Seller: Dean H & Iris Doolin
Buyer: Michelle Winey
Sale price: $109,300
• Address: 728 Breeze St.
Seller: Audrey Anna Charchalis
Buyer: Andrew Steve Raftopoulos
Sale price: $160,000
• Address: 987 Van Dorn Dr.
Seller: Britany Nielson
Buyer: Ryan D Shawcroft
Sale price: $200,000
• Address: 1277 Sunrise Lane
Seller: Leanna Rae Dennis
Buyer: Keyla L Ibarra
Sale price: $10,000
• Address: 755 E. Victory Way
Seller: Top Goal Investments LLC
Buyer: Anton Scherbl
Sale price: $325,000
• Address: 590 7th Ave. West
Seller: Chris Martin
Buyer: Douglas Fallis
Sale price: $185,000
• Address: 2918 Highway 40
Seller: O’Shane Wilson
Buyer: Loyle K Brennis Trust No. 1
Sale price: $510,000
• Address: 872 Steele St.
Seller: Carl G & Gisela Kloos Trust
Buyer: Colin W Wagner
Sale price: $148,000
• Address: 2853 Grackle Road
Seller: Lawrence Bradford Smith
Buyer: Roger L Vohs
Sale price: $12,000
• Address: 907 Ridge Road
Seller: James D & Christine L Adams
Buyer: Andrew Joseph Andrew
Sale price: $325,000
• Address: 1025 Western Ave.
Seller: Claude L Stagner
Buyer: Connie Davis
Sale price: $215,000
• Address: 2855 Victory Way West
Seller: LLC Matcom
Buyer: Anton Scherbl
Sale price: $335,300
• Address: 115 E. 7th St.
Seller: James M Stoddard
Buyer: Ron Fortney
Sale price: $120,000
• Address: 240 W. 10th St.
Seller: Thomas H Schnellinger
Buyer: Richard Seniff
Sale price: $190,600
• Address: 2038 Woodland Ave.
Seller: Jeremy & Jessica Ashton
Buyer: Marty J Behrman
Sale price: $215,000
• Address: 1288 Mariana Way
Seller: David James Nicoletto
Buyer: NCM Holdings LLC
Sale price: $30,000
• Address: 289 Lewis Lane
Seller: John P & Joan V Walt
Buyer: Steven Evans Baker
Sale price: $431,500
• Address: 1570 North Ranney
Seller: Susan K Van Wagoner
Buyer: Susan M Olson
Sale price: $59,900
• Address: 930 Taylor St.
Seller: Bart Kounovsky
Buyer: William Letsinger
Sale price: $155,100
• Address: 325 Victory Way West
Seller: Eutiquio Pereyra
Buyer: Gloria Hernandez Dominquez
Sale price: $75,000
• Address: 828 Taylor St.
Seller: Secretary of HUD
Buyer: NCM Holdings LLC
Sale price: $62,500
• Address: 946 Sloan Circle
Seller: Joan Ogden
Buyer: Charles R Tipp Jr.
Sale price: $277,000
• Address: 1554 Timberlane Drive
Seller: Michael G Convery
Buyer: Scott Douglas Spuhler
Sale price: $29,500
• Address: 1390 Game Reserve Drive
Seller: John L Biester Trust
Buyer: John R Yenzi III
Sale price: $16,000
• Address: 1015 Lincoln St.
Seller: Willemina Babb
Buyer: Oscar Chaparro Macias
Sale price: $140,000
• Address: 955 Colby Circle
Seller: Dustin Spencer
Buyer: Seth Radford Linton
Sale price: $152,000
