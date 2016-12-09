Moffat County boys hoops hammered by Pueblo Centennial

— A battle of the Bulldogs Friday afternoon saw two groups of gritty canines seeking a win after a loss the previous night, and unfortunately for Moffat County High School fans, the Dogs wearing a color other than blue walked away triumphant.

MCHS boys basketball lost, 105-50, to 4A Pueblo Centennial in the second day of the Steamboat Springs Shootout.

Following a narrow defeat of 80-77 to Colorado Academy during Thursday’s opener, the Pueblo team was more eager than ever to take its first win of the season, now 1-4 overall, according to MaxPreps.

Centennial was in command from the onset, jumping ahead, 8-0, before a pair of free throws by Brent Cook put Moffat County on the scoreboard. By the end of the first period, the red Bulldogs were ahead, 30-13, utilizing a full-court press that overwhelmed the MCHS athletes, themselves smarting from a 58-38 defeat Thursday to Steamboat.

Fouls were heavy on both sides, especially in the first half, with the bright spot for Moffat County a solid night at the free throw line, 18 for 24 compared to Centennial’s 6 for 16.

However, the Pueblo opponents weren’t shaken elsewhere in the game, as evidenced by a confident dunk by Jordan Hancock going into halftime, as MCHS trailed, 49-25.

The third quarter was the biggest yet for Centennial, racking up 32 points, largely due to turnovers, and the 81-38 score going into the final eight minutes loomed large as Pueblo began gunning for the triple-digit mark.

Keenan Hildebrandt went to the line three times in the fourth quarter alone as Centennial defense below the rim kept him from getting any field goals. To make matters worse, Hildy went on to foul out of the game as he fought for space.

“He was just doing his job,” Hildebrandt said of the defender.

Cook led with 12 points, Hildy 10, Justin Dugan nine, Kasen Brennise seven and Colby Beaver six. Eddie Smercina, Torin Reed and Cale Scranton each netted two points.

In terms of shooting from outside, Cook had two three-pointers and Brennise and Dugan one each in the loss that puts MCHS at 1-4.

“They were just a great team, great chemistry, very quick, good shot selection,” Hildy said of Pueblo Centennial. “We just need to improve on everything.”

MCHS boys will play Montrose for seventh place in the Shootout at 9 a.m. Saturday.

