Michael Egan: A Christmas poem

Giving gifts and feasting on the fruits of love

A time to believe that there will somehow be enough

Decorating with an assortment of cheerful classy bling

While by the colorful lights Christmas carolers sing

And at the heart of the holiday season are excited wondrous eyes

Wishing and hoping, watching for a falling snow

And on the outskirts of Christmas Town

Cooler hearts are warmed by that special glow

Like the Grinch joyfully racing down that slippery slope

Bringing back all the presents that he had previously stole

While Rudolph leads that most anticipated slay with that bright freaky nose through an untimely raging blizzard’s cold

And in the morning, little frozen rainbows appear in the crispy white

And happiness is wished for all, and for all

A good night.

Michael Egan

Craig