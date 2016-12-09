Michael Egan: A Christmas poem

Giving gifts and feasting on the fruits of love
A time to believe that there will somehow be enough
Decorating with an assortment of cheerful classy bling
While by the colorful lights Christmas carolers sing
And at the heart of the holiday season are excited wondrous eyes
Wishing and hoping, watching for a falling snow
And on the outskirts of Christmas Town
Cooler hearts are warmed by that special glow
Like the Grinch joyfully racing down that slippery slope
Bringing back all the presents that he had previously stole
While Rudolph leads that most anticipated slay with that bright freaky nose through an untimely raging blizzard’s cold
And in the morning, little frozen rainbows appear in the crispy white
And happiness is wished for all, and for all
A good night.
Michael Egan
Craig
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID