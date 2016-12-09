Letters to Santa will dazzle Craig’s kiddos

The annual Letters to Santa event is slated for next Wednesday, giving Moffat County children an opportunity to get their photos taken with Santa Claus after they drop off their Christmas wish lists.

“This is our annual event to cater to the kiddos,” said Craig Daily Press Publisher Renee Campbell. “One of my favorite parts of Letters to Santa is seeing the glimmer in the children’s eyes when they sit on Santa’s lap.”

Stop by the Craig Daily Press between 3:30 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday for pictures with Santa, free hot chocolate and snacks provided by the Bank of Colorado.

Quality Plus One Hour Photo will take photos, offering families either two 5x7 prints or one 8x10 picture for a small fee.



Participants are welcome to send their letters to the newspaper at santa@CraigDailyPress.com. All letters must be received by Dec. 14.

Children and parents also can drop their letters to Santa off at the Craig Daily Press anytime between now and Dec. 14.