Interfaith Food Bank: A great community

To the editor:

Through the good times and not so good, one thing remains constant: the charitable spirit of the folks in our community. During 2016, the Interfaith Food Bank has been the beneficiary of food and money raised by United Way, the US Post Office, Craig Middle School, The Memorial Hospital, the recent KRAI Holiday Drive, and individual food and financial gifts too numerous to mention.

We are blessed to end the year with a full pantry and remain steadfast in our mission to help those in need of food assistance.

Thank you to all!

Interfaith Food Bank

Board of directors and volunteers