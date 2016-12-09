Health Briefs: Celebration of Light set for 5 p.m. Tuesday

Community members are invited to celebrate the holidays while honoring the memories of loved ones during the Celebration of Light from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave. Individuals of all ages are welcome to release a sky lantern, decorate ornaments and enjoy light refreshments, cookies and hot chocolate. Everyone will release their sky lanterns together at 6 p.m. There will also be a special activity for children. This event is hosted by Northwest Colorado Health and Grant Mortuary & Crematory. For more information, call Sandy Beran at 970-871-7682.

Advocates Crisis Support Services hotline

One in 15 children are exposed to domestic violence, which places them at risk for serious physical, emotional, and behavioral issues. Advocates Crisis Support Services is wishing everyone a safe and peaceful holiday. And reminds the community if a crisis strikes call the 24-hour local hotline at 970-824-2400.

Wellness Wednesday lunch and speaker schedule for December

Wellness Wednesday offers fitness classes, wellness checks with a nurse, activities, lunch and guest speakers for older adults. It’s held every Wednesday at The Journey Church. For a full schedule visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.

Dec. 14: Potluck and holiday party

Dec. 21: No Wellness Wednesday

Dec. 28: Pizza, salad and dessert and New Year’s party

Help is available for insurance enrollment

Individuals who need health insurance or need to renew their plans must do so by Jan. 31, 2017. There are new plans and prices every year. Financial help is available to lower monthly costs. Free in-person assistance is available to help you find the right plan. If you’re already enrolled, you need to renew your plan to retain coverage. Be sure to review your options.

There are tax penalties for not having health insurance. You must enroll or renew your plan by:

• Dec. 15, 2016 for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2017

• Jan. 15, 2017 for coverage beginning Feb. 1, 2017

• Jan. 31, 2017 for coverage beginning March 1, 2017

For free assistance, contact a Health Coverage Guide at Northwest Colorado Health at 970-871-7324. Drop in open enrollment assistance also is available 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and Jan. 12 at YampaCare Family Medicine, 595 Russell St. For more information and resources, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/healthinsurance.

Program helps people at risk for type 2 diabetes

Northwest Colorado Health will host a lifestyle change program for individuals who have pre-diabetes or are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes. Program participants will meet 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays beginning Jan. 12 at Northwest Colorado Health, 745 Russell St. They will work with a lifestyle coach in a group environment, learning how to set realistic, achievable goals focused on nutrition, exercise and stress management to prevent or delay diabetes and complications. To learn more about the program, visit cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention. For more information or to sign up, call 970-870-4118.

New Grand Junction assisted living scheduled to open spring 2017

Cappella, of Grand Junction, a new assisted living and memory support community, has celebrated the start of construction. The senior living community will feature 40 assisted living and 26 memory support apartment homes and is scheduled to open spring of 2017.

Cappella Living Services (CLS), a Colorado-based senior living organization partnered with Confluent Development, LLC for the development of Cappella of Grand Junction. The community was designed by Rosemann and Associates, LLC Architectural Firm and will be built by Bradbury Stamm Construction.