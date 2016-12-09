Government update for the week of Dec. 12

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda

1) 8:30 to 8:35 a.m.: Call to order

• Pledge of Allegiance/Opening prayer

2) 8:35 to 8:45 a.m.: Consent agenda — Review and sign the following documents:

a) Approve minutes: Dec. 6

b) Resolution(s) for Payment ofPayroll Warrants: 2016 – 134 and 135

c) Resolution(s) for Transfer of Payment of Warrants: 2016 – 136

d) Revised 2016 Emergency Operating Plan

e) 5 County Core Services contract for Mental Health Services with L. Treanor

f) 5 County Core Services contract for Mental Health Services with J. Paz

g) Contract for shop roof replacement at Craig Cemetery

h) Air Pollution Emission Notice Submittals contract

3) 8:45 to 9 a.m.: General discussion

— Please note that the board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.

4) 9 to 9:15 a.m.: Road & Bridge Department — Dan Miller

• Monthly report

5) 9:15 to 9:30 a.m.: Human Resources Department — Lynnette Siedschlaw

• Present Resolution 2016-133 re: Moffat County Hiring Freeze

6) 9:30 to 10 a.m.: The Memorial Hospital — Andy Daniels & Jennifer Riley

• Hospital update

7) 10 to 10:15 a.m.: Finance Department — Mindy Curtis

• Present Final 2017 County Budget

8) 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.: Department of Social Services — Dollie Rose

• Review November 15, 2016 minutes for revision or approval

• Department Updates

•Electronic Transactions

• Monthly Reports

9) 10:45 to 11 a.m.: Clerk’s Office — Lila Herod

• Present contract for new voting system for approval

Craig City Council meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Craig Municipal Building, 300 W. Fourth St., Craig

Agenda:

1) Pledge of Allegiance and moment of silence

2) Call to order

3) Approval of minutes from Nov. 22

4) Approval of minutes from Nov. 29 special meeting

5) Approval of November 2016 bills

6) Approval of agenda

7) Consent Agenda

a. Renewal of tavern liquor license for VFW Post #4265 located at 419 E. Victory Way. No cause shown for denial.

8) Council Reports

9) Audiences

10) Other Business

a. City Attorney Romney will discuss the proposed transit plan.

b. Approve lease agreement between City of Craig and Connection 4 Kids.

c. Approval of Medical Marijuana License for Shaun D. Hadley dba Craig Apothecary, 611 Breeze St.

d. Award of bid for purchase of a refuse truck for the Solid Waste department.

e. Approval of Resolution No. 8 accepting the completed Shadow Mountain project.

f. Ordinance No. 1058 – Proposed wastewater rate increase.

SECOND READING

g. Ordinance No. 1059 – referred measure for the April 2017 election regarding levying a sales tax increase and imposing a use tax on purchases of vehicles outside the city.

FIRST READING

h. Discussion and appointment of alternate assistant mayor.

11) Staff Reports

a. November 2016 police report

12) City Manager/City Attorney Reports

13) Audience Comments

14) Additional Council Reports

15) Adjourn

Moffat County Tourism Association

When: 3 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, upstairs conference room

Agenda

3 p.m.: Call to Order/Roll Call

• Welcome Guests

• Review of Minutes and Financials

• Conflict of interest disclosure

3:10 p.m.: 2017 Membership approvals

• Craig Chamber of Commerce, $300

• Steamboat Chamber Resort Association, $675

3:15 p.m.: Marketing Committee Report – Tammie Thompson-Booker

• 2017 budget item approval(s)

• Website update: VisitMoffatCounty.com

3:30 p.m.: Strategic Planning Committee Report – Larry Hoover

• Review of Dec. 12th Community Strategic Planning Meeting

• Update on county road signs and Elk Springs kiosk

• BLM signs discussion with Gina Robison

3:50 p.m.: Update on Northwest Colorado Cultural Heritage Program – Nancy Kramer, Program Coordinator

4 p.m.: Update on Tourism related developments in Dinosaur – Tom Kleinschnitz

4:05 p.m.: 2017 MCTA Board of Director openings – Tammie Thompson-Booker

4:10 p.m.: 2017 Calendar

• Set 2017 Board strategic planning date and format

4:15 p.m.: Director’s Report

4:20 p.m.: Public Comments

4:30 p.m.: Adjournment