Education Briefs: Mill levy on the agenda at Moffat County School District meeting Wednesday

A decision on the 2017 Moffat County School District mill levy is on the agenda for the board of education’s December meeting that will be held at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The board is required by law to certify the mill by Dec. 15, and this necessitated the change in the meeting date and time.

Also on the agenda is a presentation by Kevin Huber, regional program manager for the northwest region of the division of public school capital construction assistance. Huber has recently completed a review of the district’s facilities. The complete agenda is found on the school district website at: http://www.moffatsd.org/board_of_education1/board_meetings___minutes.

Moffat County Schools Holiday Break Starts Dec. 19

Christmas and New Year’s holidays fall on Sunday this year, and that has created some confusion around Moffat County School District’s holiday vacation schedule. Holiday break starts on Monday Dec.19 and runs through Monday Jan. 2. There will be no school for students during those days, however teachers will report back to school on Jan. 2. For students, school returns to normal on Jan. 3, which is a Tuesday. The school calendar has recently been updated. Check it out at moffatsd.org.

CNCC Finals and Holiday Break

Final exams for Colorado Northwestern Community College will be held Dec. 12 to 14. Winter break runs from Dec. 19 to Jan. 6. For a complete college schedule visit: http://www.cncc.edu/academics/academic-calendars.

Moffat County Library Story Times and Themes

Story times for children are hosted every week at the Craig Library on Thursday mornings at 10 and 11:30 a.m. in the children's room. The library asks parents and children to come early as entering the children’s room late causes distraction.

• Dec. 15 — Cookies

• Dec. 22 — First Snow

• Dec. 29 — Firsts

• Jan. 5 — China

• Jan. 12 — Wonders of flight

• Jan. 19 — Penguins

• Jan. 20 — Australia

Winter Writing Club runs until Feb. 27

Moffat County Library will be hosting a Winter Writing Club for writers ages 8 and older. Meetings will be Mondays from 5 to 6 p.m. through Feb. 27. Each session we will take time to brainstorm ideas as a group and write your own story. We will also have a chance to talk with some local authors. Bring your imagination, a notebook, a pen, and a friend.

Also the winter reading program "Book Your Winter Getaway" is underway and runs until March 1. The program is for all ages. Earn incentives for reading by signing up at one of the libraries in Moffat County.