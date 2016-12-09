Eagle Valley outlasts Moffat County girls basketball

— No sports team enjoys a defeat, but if it has to happen, early in the season is almost always better.

Moffat County High School girls hoops took its first loss of the year Friday in the semifinals of the Steamboat Springs Shootout, as Eagle Valley beat the Lady Bulldogs, 43-29.

Riding high following a championship weekend in Meeker and a successful opening round of the Steamboat event, Moffat County girls struggled to find their groove against the Devils, a slow start giving the first quarter to the Dogs at 10-6.

Eagle Valley started to make their move midway through the second period, an outside shot by Ashley Amavisca putting the Devils within one point at 15-14 and back-to-back lay-ups by Kylie Martin launching them into the lead.

At the half, MCHS girls were down, 23-17, and a cold shooting streak in the third quarter kept them from catching up, Eagle Valley nailing down nine points before Jana Camilletti swished a three-pointer to get the Dogs back on the board.

An increased effort by both teams to draw fourth quarter fouls worked better for the Devils as the Bulldog offense hesitated to get things moving for the most part.

“It’s early, and we still don’t have all our ducks in a row yet,” Alex Hamilton said of the loss.

Camilletti picked up a dozen points, Josey King six, Hamilton and Makenna Baker four each and Mattie Jo Duzik three.

“Sometimes those types of losses aren’t a bad thing at the beginning of the season,” coach Kenley Nebeker said, adding that the biggest hit may be Moffat County’s standings in the RPI system.

A 5-1 Eagle Valley moves to the Saturday finals of the Shootout, while 4-1 MCHS will play Discovery Canyon for third-place honors.

