Craig Sports Briefs for Dec. 10, 2016: Registration deadline coming up for adult dodgeball league

Craig Parks and Recreation’s co-ed dodgeball league returns for a new season starting in January. Following a successful introduction in early 2016, the program will be back, hopefully bigger than ever.

Team requirements are ages 15 and older, groups of six to 10 with at least two female players. The cost is $30 per person for those who register before Dec. 14, with a cost of $45 after that. The season will officially begin Jan. 4, and rosters will be frozen as of Jan. 25.

Games will take place Wednesday nights at Craig Middle School.

For more information or to register, visit the Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.

Craig Trap Club hosting weekly fun shoots

Craig Trap Club will host a weekly fun shoot event for shotgun shooters from 6 p.m. until dark each Thursday through December at its headquarters at US Highway 40 and Moffat County Road 64.

Games include singles, doubles, handicap, Annie Oakley and more and will feature five to 25 rounds per night.

For more information, call Tom Gilchrist at 970-824-3986.

Moffat County hoops headed to Pepsi Center

Tickets are available for the Moffat County High School boys and girls basketball league opener, which will take place Dec. 23 at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Those who purchase admission for the school’s dual games against Coal Ridge will also get a ticket to the evening’s Denver Nuggets game with the Atlanta Hawks.

Girls start at 1:15 p.m., boys at 3 p.m. with the Nuggets game at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit MCHS hoops programs. Prices range from $20 to $55 for tickets that can normally sell for as much as $69 and are available for purchase at nuggetstix.com/moffatcounty1617 or through MCHS’s athletic director Rich Houghton, who can be contacted at 970-824-7036 or rich.houghton@moffatsd.org.