On the record for Dec. 9

Craig Police Department

— Tuesday, Dec. 6

At Loaf and Jug on Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a grey Ford Windstar versus deer accident resulting in property damage.

By the dumpsters at Cedar Mountain, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. Someone was found digging through the dumpster and he was warned not to do it again.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

At Loaf and Jug, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the gas pumps. It turned out that the owner had walked off to get jumper cables and then came back to jump the car.

On the 1200 block of Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a vehicle spinning donuts in the parking lot of the old Safeway. The vehicle was gone on arrival.

On the 1100 block of Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a different vehicle spinning donuts in the Kmart parking lot that almost hit another vehicle. That one was also gone on arrival.

On the 800 block of Exmoor Street, officers responded to a report of verbal domestic violence. One party left for the evening with a warning.

On the 1400 block of Sage Street, officers responded to a report of theft from a vehicle. The owner then found out that coworker had taken the items from the vehicle that he thought were stolen.

On the 400 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of burglary from a garage. Items were reported missing but the matter could be civil between family members and is still under investigation.

At Moffat County High School, officers responded to a report of theft of a cell phone. The cell phone was recovered but the case is still under investigation.