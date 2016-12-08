Moffat County girls take 37-23 win to start Steamboat Shootout

— The snow was falling Thursday afternoon and so were the shots as Moffat County High School girls basketball took a win in the opening round of the 18th annual Steamboat Springs Shootout.

MCHS girls were paired with Northridge opponents to start the three-day event, picking up a 37-23 victory.

Alex Hamilton and Kinlie Brennise opened the day with a three-pointer apiece early in the game, though the Lady Bulldogs’ scoring slowed from there, holding on to an 11-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was rough on both sides, as the Grizzly defense held tight to limit Moffat County shooting, another outside swish from Brennise the only score on the blue side, while two free throws by Logan Davidson were the lone points for Northridge heading into halftime, MCHS up, 14-11.

Passes off the mark and some shaky shooting were evident, said coach Kenley Nebeker.

“Sometimes you just get in a funk like that, and you’ve got to shake it off,” he said.

Shake it off they did.

A seven-point run by Jana Camilletti and Brooke Gumber kicked off the second half, though the Grizzlies made their presence known with more physicality.

Hamilton was steamrolled by Northridge players seconds into the third quarter, and Mattie Jo Duzik got popped in the mouth while on guard.

Nevertheless, the Lady Dogs kept getting further and further ahead, leading by as much as 17 near the end of the game, Northridge’s points mostly coming off free throws.

“I think we realized we came out a little too slow in the first half and we needed to do better in the second,” Camilletti said, adding that the team is improving each game.

Josey King added that everything fell into place once teamwork took effect.

“We have a lot of potential, we’ve just got to work together,” she said.

Camilletti and King each earned seven points in the win, Brennise six, Hamilton five, Gumber and Makenna Baker four each. Duzik and Quinn Pinnt each put up two points.

Duzik said the second tournament in as many weeks for the girls is letting them get back into the competitive mindframe.

“I’m just glad I’ve got the team I do. They’re all hard workers, and we’re all going to do well together,” she said.

