Land purchased by The Memorial Hospital at Craig near Walmart will not be used for retail pharmacy

— The Memorial Hospital at Craig Board of Trustees has not yet determined how they will develop property that they own near Walmart in Craig, but one thing is certain — they won’t be able to build a retail pharmacy.

“There is a restriction in the title that forbids retail pharmacy,” said hospital CEO Andrew Daniels during his December monthly update to the board.

According to hospital staff the board has not settled on a use for the two vacant lots near Walmart that were purchased in July.

“There is nothing specifically identified for the land we purchased earlier this year,” said Jennifer Riley, vice president of hospital operations in an email. “Once we have formalized a plan we will be happy to share them with the community.”

The lots span about 131,000 square feet and are located on the northern edge of the subdivision on the west side of the entrance road to Walmart and were purchased for $686,756, Riley said as reported by the newspaper in July.

The previous owner, Kloos Investments, LLC and Casey Properties, Inc. entered an agreement with Walmart encumbering the surrounding lots with easements with covenants and restrictions.

According to the title documents restrictions do not allow the land to be used for competing businesses such as a pharmacy, the development of cafeterias, bowling alleys, billiard parlor, night clubs or other places for recreational amusement.

“If we ever have one (a retail pharmacy) it won’t be at that lot,” Daniels said.

