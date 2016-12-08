Craig briefs: Young professionals to host Christmas Party

— Yampa Valley Young Professionals will host a Christmas party from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Moffat County Courthouse. Light appetizers, an ugly ornament gift exchange and ugly sweater contest are on the roster.

The event is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. The public is invited to attend. Bring your own beverages.

For more information, call YVYP President Kirstie McPherson at 970-629-5915.

BLM seeks public input on proposed land swap

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a proposed land exchange in Rio Blanco and Moffat counties that could consolidate public lands and increase public access, according to a BLM news release.

Under the proposed Buffalo Horn Land Exchange, the BLM would acquire three parcels totaling 4,036 acres in exchange for 16 isolated parcels of BLM lands totaling 3,806 acres.



Before the BLM begins the environmental assessment of this exchange, it wants to hear any issues or concerns the public believes should be addressed in the EA.

The BLM will hold a public, open-house meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Meeker Public Library, 490 Main St., to provide information and accept written comments.

The BLM will accept public comments through Jan. 23. Comments may be submitted to blm_co_wrfo_bhlex@blm.gov or to BLM WRFO, Land Exchange Comments, 220 East Market St., Meeker, CO 81641.



Gasoline prices drop slightly in Colorado

Average retail gasoline prices in Colorado have fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.99 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,158 gas outlets in Colorado.

That compares with the national average, which has increased 4.4 cents per gallon in the past week to $2.18 per gallon, according to gasoline price website gasbuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Colorado during the past week, prices Dec. 7 were 10.3 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and 13.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The national average has decreased 3.7 cents per gallon during the past month and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

Low vision resource group to meet Tuesday

VizAbilities, a learning and resource group for people with questions about low vision resources, will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Room 104 of the Bell Tower Building, 50 College Drive.

For more information, call 970-326-3188. Large print calendars will be given away.