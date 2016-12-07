Nonprofits receive $731,991 in 24 hours

— Yampa Valley Gives reports that the more than 50 nonprofit organizations under its umbrella collected $731,991 in 24 hours of generosity on Dec. 6, stunning its organizers.

“It’s absolutely shocking,” Glen Traylor, one of the organizers said. “I just wanted to see $600,000, and when it just keep on coming in, I couldn’t get over it.”

Yampa Valley Gives was launched as a project of the 2014 Leadership Steamboat class and is held in conjunction with Colorado Gives Day. The program allows donors to choose their favored nonprofits and give online.

Traylor pointed out that the final tally won’t really be known until the “boost” dollars from First Bank of Colorado and Community First Foundation are applied — both institutions committed $500,000 statewide.

The total pledged to local organizations in 2014 was $371,000 and rose to $463,879 with the help of some large donors in 2015. Traylor said Wednesday he didn’t yet have knowledge of any stand-out donations this year.

“What I do think is that the nonprofits really grasped the fact this year that they need to market themselves,” he said. “We had nonprofits that received $3,000 last year and are seeing $25,000 this year."

To reach Tom Ross, call 970-871-4205, email tross@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @ThomasSRoss1