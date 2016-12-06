On the record for Dec. 7

Craig Police Department

— Friday, Dec. 2

On the 400 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of harassment.

An apartment complex occupant was complaining about his upstairs neighbor flooding his apartment.

On the 1100 block of Crest Drive, officers responded to a report of theft of electronics from someone’s home, including a TV, galaxy tablet, xBox games.

On the 700 block of Tucker Street, a red car was found parked in the alley that had derogatory words and racist slurs written on it in Sharpie. The owner of the vehicle was not found.

At the corner of Sixth Avenue and West Victory Way, officers found two barbells and two 10-pound plates in the middle of the road.

On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence between a couple, in which no evident assault had taken place, but in which one party started punching walls and yelling. The other party left for work.

Saturday, Dec. 3

On the 600 block of Hockett Circle, officers responded to a report of vandalism in which the victim’s porch light was damaged.

On the 2200 block of West Third Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance and arrested a male on two warrants for theft and for theft and trespass.

At City Park, officers responded to a report of found marijuana near a tree.

On the 1400 block of North Yampa Street, officers arrested a female for driving under the influence of liquor.

At Sunset Meadows I, officers responded to a report of a female screaming and using fowl language. Nothing was found when officers arrived.

Sunday, Dec. 4

On the 1400 block of Sage Street, officers responded to a report of someone trying to break into house. Nothing was found stolen and it did not appear entry was made into the house.

On corner of West Victory Way at Yampa Avenue, a parking sign was vandalized. It appeared to have been backed into and whoever backed into attempted to straighten it back out.

In the Murdoch’s parking lot on West Victory Way, officers responded to a three-vehicle fender bender in which a Dodge Ram rolled into a smaller Dodge that rolled into a Chevy truck. All vehicles were unoccupied at the time.

On the 600 block of Conner Drive, officers responded to a report someone jumping onto a Bobcat and driving it down the street.

At City Park, officers arrested a male for driving under restraint and for not having insurance.

On the 1100 block of Crest Drive, officers responded to a report of theft of a firearm from a vehicle and criminal trespassing.

Monday, Dec. 5

On the 900 bock of Ranney Street, a female was arrested for domestic violence and first degree criminal trespassing.

On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A male was arrested for third degree assault, obstruction of telephone or telegraph service and child abuse. The victim had been attempting to call police and was obstructed by the man.

On the 2300 block of West Victory Way, a person attempted to buy weapon and he was denied because he had an active warrant.

On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of harassment over Facebook, which appeared to be an ex-husband harassing and threatening his ex-wife.

On the 1600 block of West Third Street, officers responded to a report of fraud in which the party received two calls from someone apparently calling from his own phone number and asking how much money was on their credit card.

On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of theft of a license plate.

At the Moffat County Combined Court, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle that was parked at the courthouse. There was a damaged windshield wiper and lock cylinder and it appeared someone had attempted to force entry into the vehicle.

At the Craig Apothecary, officers responded to a report of a threat. A male customer made verbal threats after being refused service because he didn’t have his medical marijuana card with him.

At City Market on West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a crash in which a minivan and a black Chevy Silverado backed into each other.

On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a hit and run accident in the parking lot of Walmart. A black Ford truck, Harley Davidson edition, hit a Cadillac SRX and then left the scene.

Moffat County Jail

Sunday, Nov. 27

Bryan Keith Adams, 49, of Craig, was booked into the Moffat County Jail on charges for alleged driving under the influence, driving while impaired and traffic violations.

Monday, Nov. 28

Austin Luther Corson, 26, of Craig, was booked into the Moffat County Jail on charges for alleged first degree criminal trespassing, violation of bond conditions and possession of illegal substances.

Felecia Renee Dunn, 24, of Craig, was booked into the Moffat County Jail on charges for alleged failure to comply.

Johnnie Joe Ellifritz, 28, of Craig, was booked into the Moffat County Jail on charges for alleged sex assault on a child.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Camilo Jesus Alarcon-Bustos, 37, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged driving under restraint.

Michael Anthony Colvin, 30, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged parole violation.

Austin Luther Corson, 26, of Craig, was booked into the Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged violation of a restraining order and violation of bond conditions.

Heather Lynn Jensen, 28, of Craig, was booked into the Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged violation of conditions of release.

Ronal Warren Selbach, 38, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for dangerous drugs.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Joshua Scott Baldwin, 44, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged careless driving, driving under the influence and failure to present evidence of insurance.

Pauline Boyette, 60, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged driving under the influence.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Tanner Eugene Sholes, 34, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged domestic violence, criminal trespassing, possessing a dangerous or illegal weapon, violation of a restraining order, harassment, vehicular eluding, reckless driving and driving without a valid drivers license.

Heide Rodalynn Jowell, 36, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged child abuse.

Darren Cole Stuart, 28, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged driving under the influence.

Cory Duke Terry, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged domestic violence, child abuse, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Friday, Dec. 2

Norma Frances Chiles, 34, of Dinosaur, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged child abuse, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and offenses relating to marijuana.

Brandon Andre Guest, 20, of Clifton, was arrested for alleged theft at Walmart in Craig, for stealing about $5,000 worth of items.

Marion Matthew Michael Madsen, 21, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged domestic violence and criminal mischief.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Jesse Warren Hale, 20, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of possession of illegal drugs and theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas Evan Nowak, 33, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for theft and trespass.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Dale Linnie Beck, 62, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged driving a vehicle while license under restraint.

Andrea Lynn Lay, 35, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged driving under the influence.

Monday, Dec. 5

Russell Duane Eggers, 32, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged child abuse, domestic violence and assault.

Eywon Marie Lambert, 30, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged criminal trespassing and domestic violence.