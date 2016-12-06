Moffat County wrestling topples triangular competition vs. Steamboat, Coal Ridge

Moffat County High School wrestlers must have momentarily felt like they were in a bowling alley Tuesday night.

How else would you explain collecting 10 pins?

MCHS was the winner in points during a home triangular between the Bulldogs, Steamboat Springs and Coal Ridge.

The evening began almost entirely Moffat County’s way, as the varsity lineup trounced the Titans of New Castle. Coal Ridge’s only points in their 66-6 defeat came from an uncontested match by Jacx Power.

Photo Gallery Moffat County Wrestling vs. Steamboat Springs and Coal Ridge Moffat County High School was the site of a Tuesday evening triangular between the Bulldogs, Steamboat Springs Sailors and Coal Ridge Titans. Moffat County defeated Coal Ridge, 66-6, complete with 10 pins, while the Titans took a win of 36-24 over Steamboat's diminished roster, though the Sailors' four wins were each by fall. Moffat County finished the night, 6-3, against Steamboat.

Through the rest of the evening, his teammates gave up falls to the Bulldogs: Daniel Caddy (113 pounds), Chris Moschetti (126), Ethan Powers (138), John T Peroulis (145), Matt Moschetti (152), Drake Zimmerman (160), Miki Klimper (170), Toryn Hume (195), Drake Doherty (220) and Lee Graham (285).

Drake Zimmerman said his practice tactics have paid off when it comes time for competition.

“I’ve been working more on tilts, getting points,” he said. “I think it really worked out tonight.”

Dario Alexander and Ryan Zimmerman also won by forfeit in the 106 and 132 classes.

Some of the Dogs’ pins came so fast, fans barely had time to cheer, Matt Moschetti getting the win in less than a minute.

“The score says it all,” he smiled.

With a fuller roster, the Titans went on to win, 36-24, against the Sailors, though Steamboat only lost one of the five contested matches, Dakota Thvedt (126), Colten Crawford (138) and Lance Bryant (145) among those who picked up a win by fall.

Once the two Yampa Valley rivals took to the mat, the MCHS gym was abuzz, fan fervor keeping the Dogs going against Steamboat in a 62-3 Bulldog victory.

The Sailors put the first points up on the board with a 7-6 decision in the 138 bracket, though Moffat County made it a melee from there, with decisions going to Peroulis (5-2) Klimper (13-2) and Chris Moschetti (6-3), as well as pins by Caddy and Ryan Zimmerman.

A small roster didn’t help the Sailors, nor did the Craig crowds.

“They had the tide going here, the home crowd, the energy,” said Steamboat coach Travis Bryant. “We need to learn how to wrestle with that, when the energy isn’t in your favor. I’d rather it happen now than later.”

Bryant commended MCHS head coach Tanner Linsacum on his team’s powerhouse performance.

“They wrestled tough, countered our counters,” Bryant said.

Steamboat next faces the Front Range’s Vista Peak, while the Dogs travel to a Friday tri in Hotchkiss, followed by Saturday’s Tiger Duals in Grand Junction.

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.