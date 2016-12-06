Moffat County elders complain to commissioners about snow removal

Nearly 40 people attended Tuesday’s meeting of the Moffat County Commissioners, including several seniors who wanted to voice their concern over future snow plowing services.

“I’ve lived in this county 85 years and the first half of my life I spent in the sheep business... There never was a time when things got tough that the county didn’t take care of anybody,” said Dean Gent. “There are some of those people that absolutely can’t take care of their snowplowing to get from their house to the road.”

Gent recommended that the county save money by discontinuing use of “mag water,” or magnesium chloride, for road maintenance in the spring.

Still others showed up to offer alternative snow plowing options for seniors, such as Joanna Hatten with Hatten Enterprises, a snow plowing company in Craig.

“We’d like to help. We’d like to donate some services,” Hatten said, suggesting they could contact those seniors whose applications were denied this year to offer help. “In the snow plow community, maybe we can each take three or four of those people and make sure we’re taking care of our senior citizens.”

Commissioner Chuck Grobe clarified that they didn’t want to cancel snow plowing for now and will leave the decision to the new commission, but they didn’t want to expand the program this year by accepting new applications. Commissioner Frank Moe offered to help coordinate volunteer efforts to make sure seniors are covered.

“That was never the intent to leave these people serviceless. The intent was to take a look at the budget,” Moe said. “We have budget responsibilities, but we as individuals also have responsibilities to the community.”

Contact Lauren Blair at 970-875-1795 or lblair@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @LaurenBNews.