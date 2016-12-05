Pot shops in Steamboat Springs could stay open later under proposed rule changes

— Adults in Steamboat Springs could start shopping for their marijuana later in the evening under a new set of rules being considered by the Steamboat Springs City Council.

The ordinance going before the city’s elected officials Tuesday night would allow all marijuana dispensaries to stay open until 10 p.m., three hours later than their current closing time.

The new rules would match state laws.

Kensey Ayde, a manager at the Golden Leaf marijuana dispensary, said Monday she expects her store will extend its hours if the ordinance is passed.

“I know for sure we see the most customers come through in the evenings,” Ayde said. “We’ll hear knocks on the door after we close.”

Ayde said the later hours also cater more to tourists.

Kevin Fisher, co-owner of Rocky Mountain Remedies, said he expects to extend his business hours if the rules are changed.

He said he wasn’t advocating for longer hours but would feel compelled to change them.

“That wasn’t an issue for us,” Fisher said of having to close before 7 p.m. “I would prefer the hours to remain the same. It’s better for our employees. But if they do change, we will change our store hours to accommodate those provisions.”

Natural Choice, Steamboat’s third marijuana dispensary, did not return a call asking whether the hours at that location would be extended under new city rules.

The first reading of the marijuana rule changes going before council would also harmonize more aspects of the city’s code with state rules on such topics as who can own a marijuana business.

The city’s rules still only allow for three medical and three retail marijuana dispensaries.

However, some council members recently expressed support for increasing the number of businesses allowed to sell marijuana for recreational use.

"There is that point where you want to make it an open marketplace," City Council President Walter Magill said at an Oct. 22 hearing on marijuana rules.

Councilman Scott Ford suggested adding three more licenses.

Council members ultimately decided that before adding any additional licenses, they need to take another look at where the businesses can be located.

