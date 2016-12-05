Nonprofits aim for $500,000 on Yampa Valley Gives Day Tuesday

— Moffat County residents have a longstanding reputation of giving back to their community, and local nonprofits are hoping they live up to that reputation Tuesday for Yampa Valley Gives Day.

Yampa Valley Gives is a regional offshoot of Colorado Gives Day, which takes place the first Tuesday of December every year. Now in its third year, Yampa Valley Gives hopes to raise $500,000 for Moffat and Routt county nonprofits, surpassing last year’s total of $463,879.

“This year, it’s really exciting, because we have a sponsorship to cover all credit card fees,” said Helen Bell, marketing manager for the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, a partner to Yampa Valley Gives. “Usually, there’s a two-percent credit card fee… but now we’re going to cover all credit card fees on that day.”

Statewide, there is also a $1 million incentive fund put forward by Community First Foundation and FirstBank, which will be distributed to all participating nonprofits according to the overall share of funds they raise Tuesday.

“So you’re giving more than just your donation that day,” Bell said. “Your dollars go even further.”

Moffat County United Way is one of at least a dozen participating Moffat County nonprofits, and executive director Amanda Arnold is hoping Tuesday’s giving will put them over their annual fundraising goal.

“Our goal is $450,000 and so far we have raised just over $400,000 this year, so we’re just hoping to get some last donations to meet our goal,” Arnold said, who is also a board member for Yampa Valley Gives. “We have some amazing nonprofits in our community doing very important work and we feel very strongly about helping them do that work.”

Arnold said several organizations will be taking turns carrying “honk-and-wave” signs on street corners Tuesday to remind people to donate. Those who wish to give can also schedule their donations ahead of time.

In addition to local nonprofits, there are more than 2,000 organizations participating statewide, so whether it be helping animals, kids, the poor, the environment or any number of other causes, Colorado Gives Day offers something for everyone.

“We are helping the growth and improvement of a place where we spend all our time and you’re able to see where your gifts are being put to use,” Bell said. “Investing in local nonprofits has such a positive local economic impact, so in addition to just feeling good, you’re improving the community around you firsthand.”

Participating Moffat County nonprofits include Advocates, Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Colorado, Community Budget Center, Connections 4 Kids, Grand Futures Prevention Coalition, Horizons Specialized Services, Mind Springs Health, Moffat County United Way, Yampa Valley Pregnancy & Family Center, Northwest Colorado Health, Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA and Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide.

