The Memorial Hospital at Craig thanks Commissioner-elect Don Cook for service

— The Memorial Hospital staff and Board of Trustees thanked Moffat County Commissioner-elect Don Cook for his service to the hospital during their December monthly meeting.

“I want to thank Don for his service. At times, especially when he served as chairman, he faced many difficulties and helped the hospital through those times of challenge,” said Hospital Board President Forrest Luke.

Cook was appointed to the hospital board in 2009.

“On behalf of the executive team, we thank you for your years of service,” said Vice President of Hospital Operations Jennifer Riley.

Cook has resigned from his position on the county commissioner-appointed hospital board in preparation for his new role as a commissioner.

Hospital CEO Andrew Daniels presented Cook with a plaque.

“I look forward to continuing to work with you in another capacity,” Cook said.

Filling the vacancy on the board is likely one of the first actions the new county commission will take.

“I would recommend going to the Board of County Commissioners with an idea of what you are or are not looking for,” Cook said.

The board discussed a number of qualities they would like to see in a new board member including experience in finances or banking, a legal or medical background, or perhaps someone in education.

“The board needs to represent the community and a cross-section of the community,” Daniels said. “Someone with the community in mind.”

In addition to selecting someone with certain skills and experience to assist the board in their work, board member Alman Nicodemus suggested considering someone younger.

“I was in my 40s when I got interested in stuff. If we have someone younger apply we should give them a good solid look,” Nicodemus said.

