Lois Stoffle: Thanks, TMH!

To the editor:

Last week I received a “thank you” card from The Memorial Hospital. It was signed by several of the nurses and CNAs who cared for me during my recent stay after having knee surgery. They were expressing their gratitude to me for choosing TMH for my stay. TMH is our hospital — why would I go anywhere else if what I need is right here at home in Craig? How ironic that they should be thanking me! I was the one on the receiving end! I should have sent a “thank you” card to them! They need to know how much I appreciated the care and support that I received at TMH. Not just the wonderful nursing staff, but all of the support staff, too. The lab techs who apologize profusely when drawing your blood; the cardio-respiratory care folks who help you to recover so much more quickly with their breathing apparatuses; the housekeeping staff who so quietly keep the hospital (and your room) germ free; the physical therapy people who encourage you to do what you think you can’t but you get it done with their help; the wonderful surgical staff, doctor, assistant, nurses and anesthetist, who keep popping in to see how you are doing; the dietary folks who prepare the meals that you request and make them look so appetizing; the Pink Auxiliary ladies who come in for a visit and offer snacks and reading material; even the front office people who come by to say “hello.” Everyone and everything about OUR hospital is great! We are so fortunate to have such a professional group of people whom we can depend on to take care of our community. And so once again, I say THANK YOU, from the bottom of my heart and my new knee!

Lois Stoffle

Craig