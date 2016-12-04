Government update for the week of Dec. 5

Moffat County Commissioners meeting
When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday
Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way
Agenda
1) 8:30 to 8:35 a.m.: Call to order
Pledge of Allegiance/Opening Prayer
2) 8:35 to 8:45 a.m.: Consent agenda —
Review and sign the following documents:
a) Approve Minutes: Nov. 23
b) Resolution 2016-116: Observed Holidays for 2017
3) 8:45 to 9 a.m.: General discussion
~ Please note that the Board may discuss any topic relevant to County business,
whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.
4) 9 to 9:15 a.m.: Save the Barn Committee — John Allen
• Present facility management/business plan
5) 9:15 to 9:30 a.m.: Office of Development Services — Roy Tipton
• Present bid recommendation for roof on Cemetery Shop
• Present (2) resolutions for Shadow Mountain Village Improvement project completion
on water and waste water
6) 9:30 to 9:45 a.m.: Human Resources Department — Lynnette Siedschlaw
• Discuss Personnel Requisitions
