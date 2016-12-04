Business Buzz: Craig fitness companies to move classes downtown

Two local fitness companies are moving their classes to a downtown location.

Marvelous Movements - Zumba Fitness and Northwest Colorado Tae Kwon Do/Hapkido are moving from the Centennial Mall at 1111 West Victory Way to Craig Physical Therapy’s current location at 535 Yampa Ave., Suite 200. Classes begin there Monday.

Paul Cruz, owner of Tae Kwon Do/Hapkido, and Becky Smith, owner of Marvelous Movements, said they’ve been friends since childhood and operate their businesses in the same space to save on overhead costs. The differing schedules of their classes classes make them a good fit to work together, they said.

Cruz said he is excited to move downtown and take advantage of the foot traffic there.

“Downtown needs some good places that are going to stick around,” Cruz said. “Downtown seems like a community.”

Rich Sadvar, owner of Craig Physical Therapy, said that the existing businesses at 535 Yampa Ave. are going to shift within the available space to allow for the new businesses. The other businesses include Shear Bliss Hair & Nails, Stewart Tutoring, Massage by Kimberly and A Therapeutic Touch Massage.

Smith and Cruz said the new location offers the same amount of space and both agreed that business has been great.

“Everyone’s always trying to get themselves into shape, and this is a fun way to do it,” Smith said.

Both also said they have plans to continue to grow their businesses.

“I’ll do this till I retire,” Cruz said.

For more information on Marvelous Movements - Zumba Fitness, call 970-629-8702. For more information on Northwest Colorado Tae Kwon Do/Hapkido, call 970-629-3385.

CNCC seeks public input on residence halls plans

Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC) is seeking public input on plans for residence halls and a cafeteria and meeting space on its Craig campus.

The Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board of Control will host a public workshop from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in room 255 at CNCC, 2801 West Ninth St.

Brian MacKenzie, CNCC director of marketing and admissions, said that Design West Architects of Utah has prepared conceptual designs of the buildings, conducted focus groups of faculty, staff and students and is now seeking input from the community.

For more information about the meeting or the residence hall plans, call MacKenzie at 970-824-1129.

Local insurance office collects 48 suits for veterans drive

The Debbie N Montgomery Insurance Agency in Craig collected 48 suits and numerous other separates during the Farmers Insurance “Suits for Soldiers” drive in November.

Suits for Soldiers is a nonprofit operated by The Veteran Education and Transitional (VET) Program “helping military members transition to civilian careers with free resume assistance and business attire,” according to a release on farmers.com. Montgomery said the organization will collect the suits soon and distribute them to veterans in need.

“I really want to thank the community for coming together and donating their suits for such a great cause,” Montgomery said. “My heart is filled with emotion, and I'm truly touched.”

For more information, call Montgomery at 970-744-6552.

Craig not a finalist for downtown grant program

In October, Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership (CMEDP) and the Downtown Business Association, with assistance from the Craig Chamber of Commerce and Museum of Northwest Colorado, nominated Craig for the Small Business Revolution Main Street grant and technical assistance opportunity.

CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck learned in November that Craig is not a finalist for the opportunity. The eight communities on the “short list” for the second year of the program are Georgetown, South Carolina; Marietta, Ohio; Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania; Woodland Park, Colorado; Frostburg, Maryland; Red Wing, Minnesota; North Adams Massachusetts; Kingsburg, California.

“Organizers of the competition reached out to me for more information about Craig’s business community, and I was so excited that our nomination was being considered,” Balleck said. “I was told that of 14,000 nominations, Craig’s was in the top 65 submissions. I am so proud of our community for ranking that high and rallying around opportunities like this one.”

The Small Business Revolution Main Street program is championed by Deluxe, a Minnesota-based small business support firm, and features Robert Herjavec, author and star of “Shark Tank” television show.

For more information on the program, visit smallbusinessrevolution.org/main-street-revolution/.

For more information on CMEDP, call 970-620-4370.

Coffee and newspaper takes place Dec. 7

The Craig Daily Press will host its monthly Coffee and a Newspaper at 7 a.m. Dec. 7 at The Memorial Hospital. Michelle Balleck, executive director of the Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership, will be the guest speaker. She will update the community on CMEDP's latest projects. Free coffee and pastries will be served. For more information, call Daily Press Publisher Renee Campbell at 970-875-1788.