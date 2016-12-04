Bulldog Sports for the week of Dec. 5, 2016

Monday

None

Tuesday

5 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling at MCHS/Steamboat Springs/Coal Ridge Triangular at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Thursday

3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Northridge at Steamboat Springs Shootout

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

6 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball vs. Rangely at Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

6:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Steamboat Springs at Steamboat Springs Shootout

7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Rangely at Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School boys and girls varsity basketball at Steamboat Springs Shootout

TBD Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Meeker at Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

7 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling at MCHS/Hotchkiss/Rangely Triangular in Hotchkiss

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School boys and girls varsity basketball at Steamboat Springs Shootout

TBD Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

TBD Moffat County High School junior varsity wrestling at Rifle Invitational

TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at Colorado Mesa University Relays in Grand Junction

9 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball District Tournament at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave., and Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

9 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Tiger Duals in Grand Junction

9 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts at Vail

10:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees at Vail

11 a.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Basalt at Grand Valley Tournament in Parachute

Noon Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Delta at Coal Ridge Tournament in New Castle

1 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts at Vail

2 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Montrose at Grand Valley Tournament in Parachute

2:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees at Vail

3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Montrose at Coal Ridge Tournament in New Castle

3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Fruita Monument at Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

Sunday

9 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts at Vail

10 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Midgets vs. Summit at Breckenridge

11:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts at Vail

12:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams at Aspen

4 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Midgets vs. Summit at Breckenridge