Our View: Don’t bury seniors in snow

As the Moffat County Commissioners continue to sift through budget woes, we’re curious what’s next on the chopping block for our county.

Editorial board Noelle Leavitt Riley — Newspaper representative Gail Severson — Community representative Shirley Balleck — Community representative

Recently, the commissioners decided to stop snow plowing services for seniors outside of city limits in 2017, leaving them in a rut as to how they’ll remove snow from their properties.

Since the Craig Daily Press first wrote about the issue, many in the community have been critical of the county commissioners’ decision to bury the service.

We think the community should speak up and tell the commissioners how they feel. The commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Moffat County Courthouse. Rather than just rumbling about the decision, we believe residents should be heard.

The county is poised to slash $14 million from its budget by 2021, and the commissioners decided that removing snow plowing services from elders would save them $12,000. We’re curious what other cuts they’re going to make? Perhaps they should publicly put out a statement outlining what other entities will be affected.

The good news is that community members are coming together in typical Craig fashion to help seniors with snow plowing.

When the Craig Daily Press posted the story on Facebook last week, not only were people extremely upset with the commissioners, but they also sought solutions to help.

If there’s an opportunity for Moffat County residents to pull together and find out which of the 41 elders used the county’s services, then maybe it can be determined who can help who.

Daily Press Reporter Lauren Blair found out that our neighboring counties — Routt and Rio Blanco — don’t offer snow removal to their seniors, so it seems the service to begin with was somewhat of an anomaly.

That doesn’t mean we agree with the commissioners’ decision, but it does highlight what other counties do.

We feel the commissioners need to be more thoughtful about their decisions. Many in the community feel our veterans and senior citizens need to be at the forefront of good decision making.

In this case, many seniors who desperately need Moffat County’s help feel left in the ditch.